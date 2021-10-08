PETA offers $5,000 reward to help catch dog killer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — PETA is offering a reward of $5,000 for information surrounding the murder of ‘Bully,’ the dog found allegedly stabbed to death Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Nanakuli.

A neighbor found Bully next to the Ulehawa Stream outside the gate of his backyard. Bully’s owner, Victor Kila, was devastated.

“When the Humane Society came here and she opened her container, that was my dog; so I cried because he was my friend. He was mutilated.” Bully’s owner, Victor Kila

Kila’s beloved pet had apparently been stabbed multiple times.

“People are just outraged that someone could do this to an animal,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers. “When we look at the photos of how this dog was brutally killed, it’s definitely concerning.”

The Hawaiian Humane Society said they were ready to perform a necropsy, but Kila opted to put his pet to rest instead. Since the story about the stabbing aired on KHON2, Sgt. Kim said calls have poured into CrimeStoppers.

“We have received some information. People are offering tips as to what they suspect or what they know,” Kim explained. “We just want to bring justice for Bully.”

PETA is also getting involved by offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

“All of us were just really, deeply saddened by the story, and we said, OK, we have the power to hopefully encourage someone who might have information to come forward,” explained PETA spokesperson Crystal Silmi.

“This particular case is quite disturbing due to the heinous nature of the act. I mean, the dog was stabbed multiple times in multiple places So, this cannot go unpunished. The person who did this is a danger to the community, to the animals and the people in their community.” PETA spokesperson Crystal Silmi

The case is classified as first-degree animal cruelty, which is a felony that carries a five to 10 year jail term. The person is also unable to own a pet for at least five years from the date of their conviction.

Kila said he is hoping the guilty parties will be brought to justice. Until then he continues to mourn the loss of his long time companion — now buried in his backyard.

“There was a lot of animosity and anger, but mostly sadness and mostly missing of a good friend. He was like my guardian angel,” Kila added.