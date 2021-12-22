PETA calls on Honolulu mayor to ban fireworks as animal shelters see surge in scared pets

Statistically speaking, that cat is probably named Oliver and the dog is likely Bella. (Photo: Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — PETA is asking Oahu residents to celebrate without fireworks for the sake of pets and animals.

The organization sent a letter on Wednesday, Dec. 22, to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi asking that he ban fireworks all year round.

“After months of enduring illegal fireworks, the last thing that Oahu’s vulnerable residents of all species need is to close out 2021 with more terrifying blasts,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.

They also sent posters to the mayor’s office to be placed around the city in hopes of reminding people the dangers of fireworks to animals.

Newkirk said, “PETA is encouraging Mayor Blangiardi to let fireworks fizzle for the sake of everyone who calls the island home.”

According to the organization, loud noises from fireworks cause animals to panic and results in animal shelters seeing spikes in lost dogs who flee from homes. Fireworks also produce smoke that is harmful to humans and other animals.

In Hawai’i, consumer fireworks can only legally be set off with a permit from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. News Year’s Day, on Chinese New Year’s Day and on the Fourth of July.

The Hawaiian Humane Society also urges that during the holidays pet owners should keep companions indoors and not left unattended outside where they can escape. Making sure your pet receives plenty of exercise during the day can also help tire them out before unexpected fireworks in the evening.

For more information on the damaging effects of fireworks to animals, call 703-424-5942.