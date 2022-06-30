HONOLULU (KHON2) – Celebrating the 4th of July weekend with fireworks parties and other loud noises can be scary for pets.

Jessica Tronoski with Hawaiian Humane Society said if you know your dog has anxiety around loud noises it is best to prepare and plan before the holiday weekend.

Tronoski added that having a proper collar and getting them microchipped is an added security just in case your pet does run away.

When a shelter finds a stray dog, they always check to see if they can locate the animal’s owner.

It’s also important to make sure your pet’s microchip information is up to date with the correct home address.

“It’s the law here in Hawaii,” said Tronoski. “If that pet is already microchipped make sure that the microchip is registered with up-to-date, correct information. That way, we can contact you if your pet gets out of your house.”

She said having a plan can prevent a dog or cat from trying to run away from the fear of loud noises. It’s not just dogs that have trouble. Cats and small animals can have anxiety of loud noises too.

“If you notice your dog or cat not behaving like normal, they might have anxiety over the loud noises and fireworks,” said Tronoski. “You should know your pets’ normal behaviors and notice if they are acting off.”

Tronoski said sometimes staying home with your pet might be best — that way you can calm them down when things get loud around your neighborhood.

For more information on where to microchip your animal or for more information about Hawaiian Humane Society head to their website.