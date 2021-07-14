Pet safety project launched 4 years after deadly Marco Polo building fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wednesday, July 14, marked four years since the deadly Marco Polo building fire killed four people.

The blaze broke out on the 26th floor, burned more than 12 units and caused upwards of $100 million in damage.

Investigators were never able to determine what caused the fire. Requirements passed in the wake of the blaze let building associations choose between installing sprinklers or passing an alternative “life safety evaluation.”

One man who lost his brother, mother and family pet in the blaze launched a pet fire safety project in hopes of saving other animals.

“In the immensity of a disaster like the Marco Polo fire, it seems as though pet fire safety isn’t as big of a concern. But for an older couple who’s had this pet for 30 years? Or a younger family whose kids grew up with a pet? The loss of that pet is a huge tragedy and we want to help prevent that. And while it is a tragedy, it is preventable.” Phil Reller, lost mother, brother in Marco Polo fire

The Eddy Project is named after the family’s dog that died in the fire.

The organization will be providing free pet alert stickers at several locations across Oahu. The stickers can be placed on the door of a home to alert firefighters that there are animals inside in case of an emergency.

Click here for more information about the Eddy Project.