Pet owners who live in these cities may receive free services through pilot program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) has been awarded a Grant-in-Aid by the City and County of Honolulu to assist pet owners living in District 9.

Residents who are either homeless, on fixed incomes or on government assistance may receive potential services through the HHS pilot program.

Services may include free spay/neuter, pet vaccinations, microchips, flea/tick treatment and more.

HHS spokesperson Suzy Tam released this statement:

The COVID-19 pandemic has showed us just how important accessible services are to the community, including services for pets. Particularly as we see people struggling from lost jobs, cut hours and other hardships, the Grant-in-Aid comes at a vital time. It enables us to provide an alternative to pet surrender due to financial struggles. HHS spokesperson Suzy Tam

Tam adds that their new Ewa campus will be located in District 9, which is slated to open in early 2023.

“We hope to get to know and assist the pet owners we will be directly serving once we open in West Oahu,” she said.

If you live in Ewa Beach, Waipahu, Mililani or Kapolei, fill out this form. One of the members from the Pet Kokua outreach team will let you know if you qualify.

For assistance in filling out the form, call 808-356-2225 or email outreach@hawaiianhumane.org.

This pilot project runs through September 2022.