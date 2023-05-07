HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all humans and their faithful pets!

You’re invited to celebrate National Pet Week which is between May 7 and May 13.

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Hawaiʻi Veterinary Medical Association (HVMA) has announced the return of Hawaiʻi Pet Expo.

The Hawaiʻi Pet Expo kicked off on Saturday, May 6.

At the canine event, there are free pet care advice, a dog and cat show, a variety of pet products and services and more.

It’s free to get in and all pets are welcomed… As long as they’re in good health and under their owner’s control at all times.

There are a variety of local businesses that are providing pet products and services from dog, cat, bird and fish clubs.

Also in attendance is non-profit animal welfare organizations, a variety of businesses providing pet products and services, crafters and other groups are excitedly looking forward to participating in this year’s event.

“It gives the chance the dogs to come out and meet other dogs and other pet people 206 and yeah there’s always new things to see and it’s an exciting part of the year,” said Cammy Samora, pet owner.

Cammy Samora and her pet attend the Hawaiʻi Pet Expo on Saturday, May 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

The Pet Expo seeks to encourage more responsibility amongst pet caretakers/parents. The event intends to strengthen the unique bond between people and their pets through educational displays, live animal demonstrations and the latest in pet products and services.

“This is is Kamaz,” said Amanda Caulk, pet owner.

“He’s a Caucasian Shepard,” explained Caulk.

“We go through 1-2 bags of dog food a day,” said Caulk, laughing.

There are a few event highlights that organizers want you to know about. There are free pet care advice at the HVMA Ask-A-Vet Booth, Parade of Dog Show (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.), Parade of Cat Show (Sunday, noon-1:30 p.m.) and the Annual Hawaiian Kennel Club Puppy Match (Sunday, noon), to name a few.

The Pet Expo continues on Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. Admission is free.