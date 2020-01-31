Performer Willie K shares that his lung cancer is now terminal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Performer Willie K is sharing with his fans through social media that his cancer is now terminal.

The multi-Na Hoku award winner has been battling lung cancer but has continued to perform on a limited basis.

He played a two-hour show Wednesday night, Jan. 29, at the Blue Note in Waikiki and on Thursday morning, Jan. 30, he posted on Facebook saying that he’s still gonna be rockin’.

“I just want to say mahalo to all my fans out there for my show. And what I said earlier about the stages of my cancer, I am at terminal now but I’m still going to be rocking. I’m not gonna stop — can’t do nothing. Iy can’t take me down so especially with all these blessings from each and every one of you. Praise God, yes, praise God,” he said.

His wife adds that while the cancer is terminal, he’s not going anywhere. He’s going to continue to play and share his music as long as he can.

She also says that he’s giving up standard treatments for alternative treatments while living and enjoying his life.