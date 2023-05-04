HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mother’s Day is just around the corner and if you haven’t bought a gift, there are some local stores that have the perfect item.

Some gift ideas to give a mother:

Candle or room spray

Flowers

Jewelry

Book

A piece of art

A new bag

Chocolate

Handmade craft

Write a letter

local shops to buy gifts:

The Hawai’i Small Business Development Center spoke to KHON about supporting local businesses.

Why is it important to support local?

The Hawaii SBDC said small businesses comprise a significant part of Hawaii’s economy.

In the The Small Business Administration’s 2022 Small Business Profile, it showed that Hawaii has 141,460 small businesses, accounting for 99.3% of total Hawai’i businesses.

Customers are also supporting about 49.3% of Hawaiʻi’s total workforce when shopping local.

“Small local businesses create and maintain jobs and make a substantial contribution to the tax base, which in turn supports government services that the community relies on. Keeping the money in Hawaiʻi as much as possible benefits everyone,” said Interim State Director, Joseph Burns.

Why is it important to support local for the holidays?

Burns said it is important to support local especially during the holidays because small local businesses rely on increased sales to make up for the slower times of the year.

Many small businesses also have products made in Hawaii, so customers can buy gifts that use local materials and ingredients to send aloha that is unique.

A gift from a local business is likely to resonate with the recipient while helping the local economy at the same time suggested Burns.