HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby discussed and provided updates regarding the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility on Oahu during a news conference on Monday, March 7.

The news conference comes after the Defense Department reported they will permanently shut down and defuel the facility, which leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water in November 2021.

As a result, the water connected to military housing at or near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam became contaminated, causing people to get sick and leave their homes.

Since then, efforts to clean the contaminated water and restore safe drinking water have been underway.

“There will be challenges ahead, but make no mistake: Red Hill will be shut down. “ U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz

The release and contamination of the water supply are currently under investigation. When that review is complete, Kirby said the Navy will publicly release that report.

“In order to implement this decision, we’re going to have to provide additional resources and hold DoD’s feet to the fire through congressional oversight. I will continue to work with our federal and state partners to see this through,” stated Schatz in a statement on March 7.

Although the Department of Health has requested the Navy to shut down Red Hill in 30 days, Kriby said after receiving the Red Hill fuel tank facility’s assessment around the ending of April, it could take up to 12 months to get Red Hill back to safe operations.