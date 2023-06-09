HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company has announced an impending road closure.

The closure is impacting Pensacola Street in the Maikiki area.

HECO said the repairs are to upgrade electrical equipment. The work will have crews that will be engaging both overhead and underground equipment for the span of the repair period.

HECO said the work will lead to the closure of the two far left lanes of Pensacola Street between Hassinger and Lunalilo streets.

The closure will also include sidewalks in the area, and street parking will be restricted for the duration of the project.

According to HECO, there will be special duty police officers on site who will direct pedestrians and bicyclists in getting around the repair work zone.

These officers will also be assisting local traffic as drivers enter and exit their driveways, said HECO.

HECO will be utilizing digital message boards that will alert motorists of the planned work as it is happening.

There also will be safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones. These will set the boundaries for the work zone.

HECO has asked motorists to use caution and to anticipate traffic delays. They also indicated that drivers will need to plan to use alternate routes during the repair work period.

HECO will also be doing repair work in Kahuku from June 14 through June 15.

The work on Pensacola Street in Makiki is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 14 and will go through Tuesday, June 20, except for the weekend. Crews will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will cease repairs at 3 p.m. each day.