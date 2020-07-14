Pensacola Street bike lane undergoing striping

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The bike lane alongside of Pensacola Street is getting a fresh coat of paint.

Workers contracted by the Department of Transportation Services have been working to re-stripe the bright green bike lane on the mauka side of Pensacola since March 30.

Travel lanes are being relocated to avoid the construction, and 30 parking spaces have been removed.

Backwards-facing traffic signals have also been put in place for mauka-bound bicyclists.

The lane-striping is expected to be completed by late August.

