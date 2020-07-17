Pensacola Street bike lane painted green

HONOLULU, (KHON2) — The bike lane alongside of Pensacola Street now has some bright green paint on it.

The two-way bike lane goes from Wilder Street to Kapiolani Boulevard on the Diamond Head side of the street.

Since March 30, workers contracted by the Department of Transportation Services have been working on it.

Travel lanes are being relocated to avoid the construction, and 30 parking spaces have been removed.

Backwards-facing traffic signals have also been put in place for mauka-bound bicyclists.

The lane-striping is expected to be completed by late August.

