HONOLULU (KHON2) — From food trucks to brick-and-mortar store front, Penny’s Malasadas has been serving their delicious treats with Hawaii residents since 2018.

They started as a stationary food truck in Laie in 2018, then later expanded to a second food truck in Aiea.

Now, you can stop by their newest location in the Royal Hawaiian Center. Owners of Penny’s Malasadas say food has a special ability to bring people together.

They officially opened shop Friday, July 1, at 6 a.m. They will be serving a variety of traditional malasadas with an assortment of dustings, as well as a long list of filling options.

“Some of our house favorites include Dole Whip, Key Lime Pie and Coconut Cream,” said General manager Andrew Slikker. “However, the list of over 20 flavors long, although we only serve five different fillings per day and three different sugars — it still makes for a delicious variety.”

They are located on the second floor food court overlooking the atrium in the Royal Hawaiian Center.

“For the next two months our focus will solely be on the new shop,” said Slikker. “We will re-open one truck at a time starting by October.”

He said their malasadas are delicious because they created the recipe with lots of trial-and-error adjustments until we landed the perfect recipe.

“Plus, we only use the finest ingredients and have our specialty flour imported,” said Slikker. “But honestly, a good fried dough fried in clean quality oil and served hot sugar coated, is a delicious treat almost anywhere!”

Slikker said Penny’s is named after his late mother. She is the one who initially taught him how to bake and fry, so this enterprise is a tribute to her memory.

“Which is also what makes me so passionate about serving something she would be proud of- after all, it bears her name,” said Slikker. “Penny’s trucks have been located all over the island, from hopping tourist locations to military bases and even supermarket parking lots.”

He said they love sharing the aloha while getting out there and letting people devour these tasty treats.

“We’ve kind of become addicts for the compliments,” said Slikker.

For more information on their new location, you can follow them on Facebook or head to their website.