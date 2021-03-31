Pennsylvania man charged with manslaughter in connection to death of 30-year-old man on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of a 30-year-old man.

The incident happened on Monday, March 29 in Kailua-Kona.

The Hawaii Police Department (HPD) says the man in question, who police identified as Benjamin Fleming of Pittsburgh, was involved in an altercation with the victim, which ultimately lead to his death.

Police say they also arrested another man in connection to the crime, but that man was released from custody with no charges.

Meanwhile, Fleming’s bail was set at $250,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for this morning, March 31.

No further details are available at this time.