Pennsylvania man arrested on Hawaii Island in connection with vandalism of Beverly Hills synagogue

On Wednesday, December 18, Kona police were contacted by detectives with the Beverly Hills Police Department. Beverly Hills police believed a suspect wanted for a December 14, 2019 break-in and vandalism of an Iranian-Jewish synagogue in the city of Beverly Hills was located in Kailua-Kona.

The suspect was identified by Beverly Hills police as Anton Nathaniel Redding, a 24-year-old male from Millersville Pennsylvania. Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Division as well as the Area II Special Enforcement Unit were assigned to this case and arrested Redding at about 1:00 p.m. HST in the Kailua-Kona area. Detectives from the Beverly Hills police department arrived on Hawaiʻi Island just after 3:00 p.m. and are assisting with the investigation.

Redding was held without bail and charged this Thursday morning to begin extradition proceedings back to California. This proceeding will now be handled by the Hawaiʻi County Prosecutor’s office.