HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new arrival at the Honolulu Zoo, is now a new mom.

Zoo officials say, Barbara and Max welcomed their baby chick named Biscuit on Nov. 15. Barbara arrived at the zoo with three other African penguins in July and quickly formed a monogamous bond with Max and laid an egg.

Both parents shared the incubation period, which lasted about 40 days. This is the pair’s, first baby. No word yet on whether it’s a boy or a girl.