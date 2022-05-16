HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 75-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman were crossing Kaahumanu Street in Pearl City when they were struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 15, at around 8:55 p.m. near Waiau District Park

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 23-year-old man was driving northbound on Kaahumanu Street when two pedestrians crossed that street together in the eastbound direction from the west sidewalk.

HPD said both pedestrians were transported to the nearest hospital by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services in serious condition. Later, the 81-year-old woman was downgraded to critical condition, according to HPD.

After further investigation, HPD said pedestrians were not in a marked crosswalk at the time they were struck.

According to HPD, the collision occurred during nighttime conditions, and speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in this collision. Honolulu police are investigating.