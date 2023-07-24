HONOLULU (KHON2) — Construction of the elevated walkway along Ala Moana Blvd. will force 24 hour lane closures in both directions for the next few months. But the Department of Transportation (DOT) said once it’s completed it will improve pedestrian safety in the area.

A massive dirt mound and tall concrete slabs flank both sides of Ala Moana Blvd. fronting Kewalo basin as construction on the elevated walkway continues. Now through September 22 the left lane in both directions will remain closed 24/7 while crews build a pier in the median to support the bridge.

“We do appreciate people’s patience with this but it’s something that really needs to be done,” said Jai Cunningham with DOT communications. “They need those two lanes for at least two months to be able to put that big column in there that will bare so much of the weight of that bridge once its complete.”

Drivers are advised to exercise caution.

Eric Fong, who is a cook at the Elephant Shack not far from the construction site, said a little bit of traffic temporarily is a small price to pay for the benefit the walkway will bring.

“Anything they can do to help community, help the people, help businesses, is definitely a good thing,” Fong said.

Once it’s built, Cunningham said the walkway will provide a safe way across the busy roadway for more than 2,100 people every day.

“This is critical infrastructure,” Cunningham explained. “When you take this corridor, Ala Moana Blvd., about 40,000 cars a day so you have a lot of chances for conflict. That 2,100 number it’s only going to grow because you see the development that’s happening here.”

Victor, a resident who’s lived in the Ward area for the past three years and walks his dog Suni every day said he would definately use the bridge.

“I think it’s good,” Victor said. “Its a busy street its kind of hard to cross, it might make it a little easier, a little safer for pedestrians that are in need of crossing the road.”

According to the Department of Transportation there had been discussions about building an elevated walkway in the area for years. But state and city officials got behind the idea after a tragic accident happened on Kamakee street in January 2019.

Three people were killed and another five seriously injured after a truck plowed into them standing on the pedestrian island waiting to cross the street.

The elevated walkway project still faced pushback with community members voicing concerns.

One of those concerns–location. Many residents asking why it wasn’t built closer to Ala Moana Shopping Center.

Another concern–cost.

But according to DOT, since 2020, the total cost dropped from $30 million to $17.8 million and $14.3 million is being paid by a federal grant.

Cunningham said that Ward Villages also donated the land for the walkway and paid for the environmental assessment. That along with the growing population and 4,500 new residential condominiums in the area are just a few of the reasons why it’s being built there.

The project is scheduled to be completed in February 2024, weather permitting.