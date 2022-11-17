The area of a fatal accident in Kailua that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Honolulu Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has reported the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu happened on Wednesday evening.

Police said the accident happened at around 6:05 p.m. when a brown Honda MPVH traveling northbound on Kalanianaole Highway struck a pedestrian.

The incident happened as the 71-year-old male driver was entering an intersection at Kanapuu Drive and the 73-year-old female pedestrian was walking across the highway.

Police further explained that when the pedestrian was hit she was not in a marked crosswalk. The woman was then taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

HPD said during the same time last year there were 37 traffic fatalities.

Investigation by police is underway.