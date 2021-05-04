Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Waianae dies from injuries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 66-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle while crossing Farrington Highway outside of a marked crosswalk has died from his injuries.

The incident happened on Monday, May 3, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Farrington Highway near Alapaki Street in the Waianae area.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to police, a 33-year-old man was driving westbound on Farrington Highway when he collided with the 66-year-old pedestrian.

The driver stopped to render aid. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in this collision, however, the investigation is ongoing.

This is the 19th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 14 at this same time last year.