Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Nanakuli dies from injuries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman in her 30’s has died following a motor vehicle collision in Nanakuli that occurred Monday morning.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported that the incident happened at approximately 5 a.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Hakimo Road.

According to police, a male driver of a small sedan was traveling westbound on Farrington Hwy. while a female pedestrian was crossing from north to south. She was not in a crosswalk when she was struck. Police said the impact caused her to be ejected onto the roadway where she hit her head.

The pedestrian was critically injured in the collision and was taken to the Waianae Comprehensive Center where she later died.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors at this time. This is the 28th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 25 at this time last year.