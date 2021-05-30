Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle while in a marked cross walk near the intersection of Koko Head Avenue and Waialae Avenue in the Kaimuki area on Oahu.

It happened just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday, March 30, 2021.

Police say a 52-year-old Honolulu man was going northbound onto Koko Head Avenue from Waialae Avenue when he hit a 21-year-old man who was on Waialae Avenue in a marked crosswalk.

Honolulu EMS treated the pedestrian and took him in critical condition to the hospital.

Police say at this time, speed and drugs do not appear to contributing factors. Police say alcohol may have been a factor in both the driver and the pedestrian.