Pedestrian struck by car near Prince Waikiki Hotel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 28-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a car near the Prince Waikiki Hotel on Wednesday, January 1, around 5:25 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 53-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sedan. He was traveling eastbound on Ala Moana Boulevard when he failed to negotiate a turn on Holomoana Street.

The van then struck a 28-year-old male pedestrian and nearly missed a woman. Both were walking eastbound in a marked crosswalk at the Holomoana Street intersection.

Following the initial impact, the car continued and struck the concrete planters of a nearby hotel.

According to police, the driver was arrested for negligent injury in the first degree and for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and prescription medications.

Speed and Drugs are possible factors in this collision. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The female pedestrian was not injured. However, the male pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This investigation is on-going.