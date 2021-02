BARBERS POINT, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in the Barbers Point area on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

It happened around 8:20 p.m.

The 47-year-old man was not in a marked cross walk when he was hit by a 71-year-old woman driving her car northbound on Coral Sea Road by Tripoli Street.

The driver of the car did not stop but police arrested her in Barbers Point for fleeing the scene of the accident.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.