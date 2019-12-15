Breaking News
Woman dead after shooting in Makiki

Pedestrian run over in Hawaii Kai Shopping Center Safeway parking lot

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is in critical condition after she was run over by a vehicle in the Safeway parking lot at the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, December 15.

Fire fighters lifted the woman from under the vehicle to get her into the ambulance.

EMS said the 71-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story