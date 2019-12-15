HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is in critical condition after she was run over by a vehicle in the Safeway parking lot at the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center.
It happened around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, December 15.
Fire fighters lifted the woman from under the vehicle to get her into the ambulance.
EMS said the 71-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
- Woman in fatal car accident near Turtle Bay Resort identified by medical examiner
- Man rescued from waters off Kawaikui Beach Park
- Pedestrian run over in Hawaii Kai Shopping Center Safeway parking lot
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse visit sick children at hospital
- UH students save money with online textbooks