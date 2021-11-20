Pedestrian pinned under vehicle in Aiea

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is fighting for his life after he was pinned under a vehicle in the Aiea area.

It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 near the intersection of Pali Momi Street and Kamehameha Avenue.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Police say a 50-year-old woman driver was in the parking lot at Pearl Kai Shopping Center when she collided into a 60-year-old man who was crawling on his hands and feet.

HFD extricated him from under the vehicle.

EMS crews treated the man with advanced life saving measures.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

EMS took him to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say the speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors on the part of the driver.

Police say alcohol may be a factor for the man.