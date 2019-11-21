Pedestrian killed while crossing street, truck who hit her fled scene

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a motor vehicle collision which occurred in the Makakilo area.

On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at approximately 6:50 p.m., a pedestrian was attempting to cross the southbound lanes on Makakilo Drive south of Palailai Street when she was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries and pronouncement of death was made.

Witnesses described the vehicle as being a dark colored truck with white lettering, possibly a utility type truck with compartments on the side of the bed. There may be possible damages to the headlight area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to

www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.