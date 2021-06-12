Pedestrian killed in Waialae Avenue accident identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the pedestrian who died after crossing Waialae Avenue in an accident on May 30 as Douglas Mott, 21, of Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

It happened shortly after midnight on May 30 near the intersection of Koko Head Avenue and Waialae Avenue.

Police say a vehicle was turning north onto Koko Head when it hit the pedestrian, who was crossing Waialae in a marked crosswalk.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died on Tuesday.

Police believe both the driver and pedestrian had been drinking.