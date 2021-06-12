Pedestrian killed in Waialae Avenue accident identified

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
cars road crosswalk generic crash street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the pedestrian who died after crossing Waialae Avenue in an accident on May 30 as Douglas Mott, 21, of Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

It happened shortly after midnight on May 30 near the intersection of Koko Head Avenue and Waialae Avenue.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Police say a vehicle was turning north onto Koko Head when it hit the pedestrian, who was crossing Waialae in a marked crosswalk.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died on Tuesday.

Police believe both the driver and pedestrian had been drinking.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories