Pedestrian killed in single-vehicle accident on the Big Island

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman is dead after succumbing to injuries she sustained when a vehicle struck her as she was crossing Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway on Sunday, Jan. 9 on the Big Island.

The accident happened around 8:25 p.m.

Police said a pick up truck was going south on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway near the 68 mile marker when it hit the woman, who has been identified as 40-year-old Melissa Baker Heldele from Kailua-Kona.

Police said she was taken to Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver, a 54-year-old Pa’auilo man, was not injured.

Police do not believe speed or impairment are factors in the collision.

Police opened a negligent homicide investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov or call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the second traffic fatality on the Big Island this year compared to none at this time last year.

