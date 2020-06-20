Pedestrian dies in driveway after driver reverses in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle that was reversing in a Kaneohe driveway.

It happened on Friday, June 19, 2020 around 3 p.m.

Police say an 82-year-old woman reversed from a private residential driveway and hit an 87-year-old female pedestrian.

The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene.

Police say speed, drugs, and alcohol does not appear to be a factors in this collision.

Police are investigating.

This is the 23rd traffic fatality this year, compared to 29 during the same time in 2019.

THE LATEST ON KHON2