Pedestrian-involved collision on Maui leaves road worker critically hospitalized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police said a roadway worker was hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a truck on Kanaloa Avenue on Friday, Aug. 13.

Police only identified the pedestrian as a male and said he was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center’s emergency room for treatment.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The pedestrian had been working on the road in the middle of the right lane on Kanaloa Avenue, 125 feet northeast of North Wakea Avenue, Maui police said. Police said the collision occurred as the truck — a white 2004 Toyota Tacoma — turned left onto Kanaloa Avenue from North Wakea Avenue around 7:13 a.m. Friday.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the work crew was not using safety or traffic control devices when the collision occurred. The driver of the Tacoma was reportedly uninjured, police said, and speed is not considered a factor in the incident.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Police are awaiting toxicology results to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved.