HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

The incident occurred in the area of Ward Avenue and Lunalilo Street on Sunday, March 5 around 2:26 p.m.

EMS said that a 50-year-old woman is in serious condition after suffering multiple injuries from being hit by a vehicle.