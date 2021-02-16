Pedestrian in fatal Kaneohe vehicle accident on Oahu identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Kaneohe on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 as John Parsons, 57, of Kaneohe.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Honolulu EMS says the pedestrian accident happened on Kamehameha Highway near Heeia Pier.

A city ambulance took the man to the hospital where he later died.

Kamehameha Highway by Lulani Street was closed for about three hours while police investigated.

