Pedestrian in critical condition in Nanakuli

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after a pedestrian accident on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

It happened around 6 p.m.

This was near Black Rock Beach Park.

Emergency medical officials say a 61-year-old man had critical injuries. They gave him advanced life saving treatments and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

