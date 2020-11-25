Pedestrian in critical condition in Nanakuli

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after a pedestrian accident on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
It happened around 6 p.m.
This was near Black Rock Beach Park.
Emergency medical officials say a 61-year-old man had critical injuries. They gave him advanced life saving treatments and took him to the hospital in critical condition.
