HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they responded to a 911 call on Friday, Oct. 27.

The call came in at around 5:40 a.m. and took HPD personnel to Kuakini Street east of Bachelot Street in the Nu’uanu area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, an unknown pedestrian was struck.

A 57-year-old male was dropping off refuse at a rubbish container, said police personnel. It was reported that the 57-year-old male was reversing out of Bachelot Street when he discovered an adult female lying on the roadway, fronting his vehicle.

Police said that the pedestrian has yet to be identified and that she was outside of a marked crosswalk area when the collision occurred.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the unknown female pedestrian to a local area hospital in critical condition, said police.

The 57-year-old male motorist, according to HPD personnel, was not injured in the collision; and he remained on the scene to assist.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

In a different and unrelated incident on Tuesday, Oct. 24, HPD personnel answered a 911 call that took them to Electric Beach in the Nanakuli area.

The incident was reported to involve a 58-year-old adult female moped driver who ended up in a critical incident after a collision.

Police reported that the 58-year-old moped driver was exiting Electric Beach Park. When she did this, she crossed both of the eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway.

The incident was reported to involve a 58-year-old adult female moped driver who ended up in a critical incident after a collision.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Police reported that the 58-year-old moped driver was exiting Electric Beach Park. When she did this, she crossed both of the eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway.