Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck on Kuhio Highway

File – A 69-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck within a marked crosswalk on Kuhio Highway around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8.

KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 69-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck within a marked crosswalk on Kuhio Highway around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The victim was initially transported to Wilcox Hospital on Kauai with serious injuries before being transferred to Queens Medical Center on Oahu where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

Officials say, a 26-year-old man was traveling southbound on Kuhio Highway in a Toyota multi-purpose vehicle in the vicinity of Niu Street when he struck the 69-year-old pedestrian as the victim was attempting to cross the Highway in a marked crosswalk.

Both lanes of Kuhio Highway were closed until approximately 6:50 p.m. while traffic was diverted through nearby streets.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police. Toxicology reports are pending to determine if drugs or alcohol played a roll.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Traffic Safety Section officer Shawn Hanna at (808)-241-1615.