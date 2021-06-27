Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Makiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Makiki.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, June 26 on Keeaumoku Street near the Makiki District Park.

Police say the 56-year-old man ran out of the park and onto the roadway when he was hit.

He was taken the hospital in critical condition.

He was not in a marked crosswalk.

The 31-year-old man behind the wheel was not injured, and police say he remained at the scene.

Police do not believe the driver was speeding or under the influence.

Police believe the pedestrian may have been drinking.