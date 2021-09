HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 52-year-old is in critical condition after a car hit him in a parking lot.

Police say it happened shortly after midnight on Keeaumoku Street.

A vehicle reversed out of a stall hitting the victim.

Police say he was standing next to the vehicle waiting to get into it.

Police believe alcohol was involved on both the part of the driver and pedestrian.

The driver was arrested for DUI and negligent injury.