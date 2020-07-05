Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Farrington Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is fighting for her life after she was hit by a vehicle while walking alongside Farrington Highway near Lahilahi Street.

It happened at 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

A dark-colored van was going westbound on Farrington Highway. It veered onto the shoulder and hit the woman who was walking westbound on Farrington Highway.

The 42-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say this time, speed does not appear to be a contributing factor. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

If anyone has any information, call the HPD Traffic Division at 808 723-3413.