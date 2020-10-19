NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A pedestrian has died in a crash on Farrington Hwy. east bound at Haleakala Ave., according to police.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
A contraflow is setup in Nanakuli along Farrington Hwy. at Haleakala due to crash.
Both eastbound lanes are closed.
Traffic investigators are on scene.
- Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Nanakuli
- Social Scene: No fans at Aloha Stadium
- Man in custody after hanging off Trump Tower for more than 13 hours
- As globe hits 40 million COVID-19 cases, here are the US states seeing the highest increases
- Newsfeed Now: Man climbs Trump Tower; Titans owner helps family in need