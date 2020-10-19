Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Nanakuli

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A pedestrian has died in a crash on Farrington Hwy. east bound at Haleakala Ave., according to police.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A contraflow is setup in Nanakuli along Farrington Hwy. at Haleakala due to crash.

Both eastbound lanes are closed.

Traffic investigators are on scene. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories