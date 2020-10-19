Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Nanakuli

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A pedestrian has died in a crash on Farrington Hwy. east bound at Haleakala Ave., according to police.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A contraflow is setup in Nanakuli along Farrington Hwy. at Haleakala due to crash.

Both eastbound lanes are closed.

Traffic investigators are on scene.