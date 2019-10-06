Pedestrian dies from injuries from Kalihi accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police say they were notified on Oct. 5, that a male pedestrian died from his injuries that he got when he was hit while crossing the street at N. School Street and Likelike Highway on Sept. 19.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

This is the 39th traffic fatality in 2019, compared to 49 during the same time last year.

A 67-year-old female driver was traveling southbound on Likelike Highway when she collided with an unidentified male pedestrian who was crossing the street from west to east.

The 67-year-old female had the right of way with a green traffic signal when the unidentified male pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway in a marked crosswalk against the do not walk signal.

As a result of the collision, the unidentified male pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the Queen’s Medical Center. HPD was notified on Oct. 5 of his death.

Police said during the accident that neither speed, drugs, or alcohol appeared to be contributing factors to the collision.

Police continue to investigate.