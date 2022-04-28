HONOLULU (KHON2) — On April 26, officials said the pedestrian involved in a collision in the Hauula area succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The incident happened on April 20 at around 2:10 a.m near Kamehameha Highway and Makao Road.

Police said a 59-year-old male motorist was traveling northbound on the highway when a 45-year-old male pedestrian appeared on the roadway. The driver was unable to stop his vehicle in time and struck the pedestrian who was not in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and the motorist remained at the scene uninjured.

Honolulu police said speed, alcohol or drugs were not contributing factors on the part of the 59-year-old male motorist. However, it is unknown if those factors contributed to the part of the pedestrian.

This is the 17th traffic fatality on Oahu this year. At the same time in 2021, there were 16.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.