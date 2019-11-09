Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Lanai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Lanai, a 57-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle.
Officials say this happened around noon Thursday.
According to police, a pickup truck heading northbound on Lanai Avenue, hit the woman as she was crossing the street.
The woman is identified as Christine Sandi. She was taken to the hospital where she died.
The driver of the truck was not hurt.
- Family of victim in fatal 2018 machete attack files lawsuit against Queen Kaahumanu Center
- Gabriel, UCF surrender double-digit lead in loss to Tulsa
- 16-year-old dead and a 50-year-old man in custody after a shooting in Kalihi
- Survey shows South Koreans would support North Korea if it went to war with Japan
- Woman rescued after being stranded for five days on the Big Island