Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Lanai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Lanai, a 57-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle.

Officials say this happened around noon Thursday.

According to police, a pickup truck heading northbound on Lanai Avenue, hit the woman as she was crossing the street.

The woman is identified as Christine Sandi. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.