Pedestrian dies after getting hit by car in Salt Lake area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after getting hit by a car while crossing the street in the Salt Lake area.

It happened on Saturday, June 27 at 5:20 a.m.

Police say an 86-year-old woman was driving southbound on Kamehameha Highway at the intersection of Salt Lake Boulevard.

Her car hit a man, who was crossing the street, in a marked crosswalk.

The driver stayed at the scene, and she was not injured.

The pedestrian, who is in his 70s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police say speed, drugs, and alcohol does not appear to be factors.

