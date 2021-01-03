Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Alapai Street on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after being hit by an SUV while walking across Alapai Street on Oahu.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Police say a white SUV was going north on Alapai Street when it struck a 70-year-old male pedestrian who was in the roadway in the second lane from the left.

The driver left the scene of the accident, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is unknown whether speed, drugs, or alcohol are factors.

This is the 2nd traffic fatality on Oahu this year.