Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Wahiawa area.

The incident happened near the intersection of California Ave. and Kuahiwi Ave. at about 12:30 Tuesday morning.

According to police, a 66-year-old Wahiawa female was traveling eastbound on California Ave. prior to Kuahiwi Ave. when she struck a male pedestrian who was standing in the middle of the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk.

The driver immediately called 911. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

At this time, neither speed, alcohol, or drugs appear to be contributing factors.

This is the 11th Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 10 at this same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.