Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in a crosswalk on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Punchbowl Street.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 near Miller Street.

A 67-year-old man was crossing Punchbowl Street in a marked crosswalk. He was struck by a 58-year-old male driver from Honolulu. Police say he was taken to the hospital in good condition. EMS said he was taken in serious condition. He later died.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Police say at this time, neither speed, drugs, or alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

This is the 1st traffic fatality on Oahu in 2021.