Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Sunday, a 49-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a truck in Wahiawa.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said a Ford truck operated by a 46-year-old male, was traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway when it struck the man north of the Avocado Street intersection.

HPD said the operator of the Ford was not injured and remained at the scene.

Honolulu police say the 49-year-old pedestrian did not appear to be in a marked crosswalk. He was crossing Kamehameha Highway from west to east, according to HPD.

The pedestrian was transported to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition with injuries to his head and body. HPD said he succumbed to his injuries and died on Monday, Nov. 29.

According to HPD, speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors on part of the motorist. However, it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors for the pedestrian.

HPD said this investigation is ongoing.