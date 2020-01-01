Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Kamehameha Highway near Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after trying to cross Kamehameha Highway near Makalapa Gate.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Police say a 28-year-old male was traveling southbound on Kamehameha Highway, near the Makalapa Gate, when he collided with a male pedestrian who attempted to cross the roadway.

As a result of the collision, the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The male pedestrian could not be identified at the scene.

At this time, speed, alcohol, or drugs, do not appear to be contributing factors in this collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say this the 51st traffic fatality in 2019 compared to 63 at the same time in 2018.