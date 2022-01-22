Pedestrian dies after accident on H2 northbound on Oahu

H2 fatal pedestrian accident, Waipio, Hawaii, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pedestrian died after an accident on the H2 Freewaynorthbound on Oahu on Saturday, Jan. 22.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. past the Ka Uka Boulevard overpass in Waipio.

Police said a 38-year-old man was walking along the shoulder. He darted into traffic in the northbound lanes of the H2 where he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old Mililani man.

The pedestrian, who is from Wahiawa, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured.

Police said neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appears to be contributing factors.

This is the second traffic fatality on Oahu in 2022 compared to four at this same time in 2021.

